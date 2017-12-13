Vet clinic offers affordable care

A new veterinary clinic brings affordable care to Mt. Juliet’s pets.

Affordable Veterinary Care opened June 23, 2017, in Mt. Juliet. The newly renovated building used to be a storage shed for Burdine Supply Company before the store moved locations.

Affordable Veterinary Care is located at 11314 Lebanon Rd., in Mt. Juliet, between Elegant Diamonds and Kroger.

According to owner Betsy Howell, the building had no power, electricity or water. There wasn’t even a parking lot. After nearly a year of construction, passersby would not believe the clinic used to be a shed.

Though the clinic does not look very spacious from the outside, Affordable Veterinary Care has three exam rooms, a surgery room, pharmacy, treatment area, offices, break rooms and a waiting area.

Affordable Veterinary Care provides high quality treatment at a low cost. Some services they provide include spays/neuters, vaccines, dental cleanings, health exams, surgery, lab work, emergency services and more.

“We do essentially what every other vet does, we just don’t board animals and we don’t groom animals,” said Howell, who has a Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Science and worked many years as a veterinary technician. “Anything that’s medically-related, we do.”

The clinic focuses mainly on traditional house pets, but some of the veterinarians at the clinic will see pocket pets, such as hamsters or rabbits. However, the vets do not see large farm animals like horses or cows.

Affordable Veterinary Care does not currently make house calls, but according to Howell, it is something that is being discussed for the new year.

The clinic is open seven days a week and does not charge extra for the weekends. Howell understands there may be an emergency situation on a Saturday afternoon, so they offer the care the animal and owner need.

The hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. The clinic can also be reached at (615) 788-8008. More information on Affordable Veterinary Care can be found on its website, www.avcmjtn.com.