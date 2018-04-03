Veterans honor national holiday

News Ticker

April 3, 2018 Sarah Tate Frontpage Lead Stories, General News, News 0

Veterans Billy Howell, William Walasek and Mike Myer perform a flag ceremony as other veterans look on in honor of National Vietnam War Veterans Day Thursday, March 29 at the Wilson County Veterans Museum in Lebanon.

Local Vietnam War veterans performed a flag ceremony Thursday, March 29, at the Wilson County Veterans Museum plaza in Lebanon. The date has been declared National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

A group of veterans commemorated the holiday by hanging the Vietnam Veterans flag under the U.S. flag.

According to Ken Kackley, Senior Vice Commander for Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015, the group will hold a ceremony next month retiring flags to honor those who have served or helped veterans. Officer Joe Bowen, a Lebanon police officer who recently passed away, will have a flag retired for his service to the community.

The ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. May 18 at the Fairgrounds in Lebanon.

The Museum is located at 304 E. Main St. in Lebanon.

