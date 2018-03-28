Veterans honored at Commissioners meeting

The Board of Commissioners held its regular meeting Monday night.

Because the anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War is coming up, Mayor Ed Hagerty issued a proclamation at the start of the meeting that Thursday, March 29, 2018, will be National Vietnam War Veterans Day. Members of the American Vietnam Veterans Association Chapter 1004 were in attendance and received a standing ovation in recognition of their service to the country.

Before the meeting, Daniel Kennedy demonstrated the skill that earned him the Guinness World Record for Bottle Flipping. He previously set the record at 39 bottle flips in 60 seconds, but broke his own record during the meeting with 48.

District 3 Commissioner Art Giles thanked the Public Works Department and the Police Department for meeting with him about concerns in his district. There has been an abundance of speeding through subdivisions, so he said he was glad to have the departments working toward enforcing the speed limit to keep the neighborhoods safe.

In the City Manager’s Report, Kenny Martin urged the importance of shopping locally and supporting Mt. Juliet businesses even when online shopping is becoming more prevalent. To see more of Martin’s thoughts on e-commerce and how it affects local business, read “Win one for Wilson County, Tennessee” on page 7 of this publication.

Three items of unfinished business on the consent agenda were passed unanimously by the board.

The first was an ordinance to annex the McFarland-Yelton property into corporate boundaries. This property is located within the city’s urban growth boundary on Cedar Lane and Old Lebanon Dirt Road.

The second and third items were transferring funding from police department salaries to East Hill and Meridian facilities and appropriating funding for East Hill improvements, respectively.

An ordinance to rezone and adopt The Groves Reserve preliminary master development plan had its second reading at the board. The developer Goodall Homes submitted a written copy to the board committing to donating $2,500 per lot to the Mt. Juliet Senior Center.

The ordinance was unanimously passed as amended.

In new business, an ordinance amending the classification of 63 acres owned by Rufus Page to Agricultural Residential unanimously passed first reading.

The Whipple Property was unanimously reclassified from Residential (RS40) to Residential (RS30).

A resolution approving an agreement between the City of Mt. Juliet and Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc., was unanimously passed. This allows for engineering services related to the design and construction of sidewalks on Woodridge Place.

According to Commissioner Giles, the sidewalks would run from Elzie D. Patton Elementary School to Woodvale.

An occupancy discussion sponsored by District 2 Commissioner and Vice Mayor James Maness addressed the issue of multiple families living in single family homes. A workshop to further discuss the topic was mentioned but not set.

The Board of Commissioners meet the second and fourth Mondays of each month.