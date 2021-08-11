VICKERS, Kathy Lynn

Kathy Lynn Vickers, 57, of Mt. Juliet, died Aug. 5.

Kathy was born in Smithville. Kathy was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Nixon Vickers and her step-mother, Leanne Hackney Vickers.

She is survived by: Father Don Vickers; Brothers Kevin Vickers and Ryan Vickers; Nephew and nieces; Beloved dog Toby.

Funeral services were Tuesday, Aug. 10, at Bond Memorial Chapel with Craig Evans officiating. Interment followed at Dekalb County Memorial Gardens in Smithville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Efforts.

Visitation was Tuesday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.