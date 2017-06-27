Video captures suspects in stolen cars at car wash

Detectives discovered surveillance video that captures five different suspects with two stolen cars at a car wash. During the early morning hours of Friday, June 16, an unlocked Kia Sorrento SUV was stolen from a driveway on Stone Hill Road in the Belinda City area of Mt. Juliet. Then, during the early morning hours of Monday, June 19, an unlocked Ford Fusion sedan was stolen from a driveway on Barr Drive in the Nonaville Road area of Mt. Juliet. Since the recent unlocked car burglaries and vehicle thefts, detectives with Mt. Juliet’s Criminal Investigative Division have been working to develop leads. Recently, surveillance video was discovered of both stolen cars at a Hermitage car wash, where five suspects were captured on camera.

The video is clear. Anyone who is a parent, family member, friend, or acquaintance of one of the suspects should be able to easily recognize them.

Detectives hope someone in the community can recognize at least one or all of the suspects, who appear to be teenagers. A $500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

Anyone with any information regarding the suspects are encouraged to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at (615) 754-2550. Information can also be given anonymously by calling (615) 754-TIPS (8477) or via the Mt. Juliet Police Department website at http://www.mjpd.org/.