Video catches suspect stealing unlocked car

Surveillance video captured the theft of an unlocked, running car at a gas station, where the car was later used in a shooting incident outside of Mt. Juliet.

On March 11, 2018 around 7:35 p.m. officers were summoned to the Shell gas station, at 14422 Lebanon Road, in regards to a car theft. While the victim went inside the store to buy items, the car was left unlocked and running. A black late 2000s model BMW 5 series, with a spare tire on the front driver’s side, pulls up, and an occupant jumps out and steals the victim’s car.

The suspect, described as a tall, thin light-skinned black male, drove the stolen car away toward Hermitage.

Further investigation revealed that the car was involved in a shooting-related incident in Metro-Nashville on March 12, 2018. The stolen car has already been recovered, and it is being processed for evidence.

Anyone with any information about those responsible for this crime are encouraged to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at (615) 754-2550. Information can also be given anonymously by calling (615) 754-TIPS (8477) or via the Mt. Juliet Police Department website at http://www.mjpd.org/.