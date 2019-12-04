View Best of Mt. Juliet polls ahead of voting

Readers of The Chronicle will soon be able to vote for their favorite local businesses when the Best of Mt. Juliet returns next month. This year, The Chronicle is making it easier for readers to get involved before voting begins.

Throughout December, readers can go to www.tcomj.com/polls to see the businesses nominated for each category. Readers are encouraged to contact The Chronicle with any suggestions to categories, such as adding a specific business. Send any suggestions, including a link to the business’ website or Facebook, to sales@tcomj.com.

Votes cast during December will not be counted in the final tally and will be erased prior to official voting Jan. 1. If a person attempts to cast a vote, they will be locked out and will not be able to see the nominees in that category. Once the vote is erased prior to Jan. 1, they will be able to cast their ballot during official voting.

Voting for the Best of Mt. Juliet will begin at midnight Jan. 1, 2020, and run the entire month, ending at 11:59 p.m. Jan. 31, 2020. Along with receiving certificates, the winners and runners up will be announced in The Chronicle’s annual “Best of Mt. Juliet” special section, which will be announced closer to publication.

In years past, voters have received a message after casting a ballot thanking them for voting for a business they may not have. This message was an error, defaulting to the first alphabetical option in the category. We can assure voters that the ballots were correct and that the message was the only error.

Each year, we closely watch the votes throughout the month to ensure accuracy. Though the default message may have stated otherwise, votes were being recorded correctly. The error message should be corrected this year; however, if the message displayed is inaccurate, please send an email to editor@tcomj.com and know that staff will promptly work to correct the issue.