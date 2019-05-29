Vintage Station North breaks ground in Mt. Juliet

TDK and lmagine1 Company broke ground on Vintage Station North, a mixed-use transit-oriented development in Mt. Juliet, on Tuesday, May 28.

Located between Industrial Drive and the WeGo Star Train Station on North Mt. Juliet Road, Vintage Station North is anticipating commercial and residential leasing to begin in the summer of 2020.

Vintage Station North is a joint venture between the two companies and will be a pedestrian friendly development featuring 192 apartments, 28 town homes, and several types of commercial space.

In a first for Mt. Juliet, the heart of the project will feature two large co-working spaces including open, flexible work space, conference rooms, and 29 individual offices to meet the needs of entrepreneurs looking for either full time or part time space.

Businesses and individuals leasing office space will have access to all on-site amenities in the clubhouse, including all of the conference rooms, fitness center and pool.

“By including a mix of commercial, residential, and office space centered around a WeGo Star Station, we are creating a unique mixed-use community for middle Tennessee,” said Kent Ayer, president of TDK. “Vintage Station North allows people to live, work, and play without having to rely on a car. It also allows Mt. Juliet to grow in a way that takes advantage of existing infrastructure.”

Vintage Station North includes two luxury four-story multifamily housing buildings facing a courtyard lined with the co-working space, a two-story commercial building, dog park, and two- and three-story townhomes.

“Having individual office space and large co-working spaces for lease as well as access to several private conference rooms provides people a unique and vibrant place to work with more amenities than a traditional office building,” said Matt Gardner, partner in Imagine1 Company. “With a transit station immediately adjacent to the project, residents and commercial tenants will have a stress-free 23-minute ride by train into downtown Nashville. Mixed-use development has been incredibly successful in all areas of the country and we are thrilled to combine that with an intentional focus on the WeGo Star access to create a project unique to Tennessee. We anticipate both the residential units and commercial space will be in great demand.”

“The Regional Transportation Authority congratulates TDK and lmagine1 on the groundbreaking of this landmark project for all of Middle Tennessee,” said Steve Bland, CEO of WeGo Public Transit. “By integrating a new lifestyle option around mass transit, TDK and lmagine1 will demonstrate the attractiveness of Transit Oriented Development as a vital option in our region.”

TDK is a privately-held, three-generation development and construction company with headquarters in Murfreesboro. lmagine1 Company is a development company based in Nashville that prioritizes enhancing livability.