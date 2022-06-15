VIP Weight Loss opens new location in MJ

There’s a new a health care option open in Mt. Juliet.

VIP Weight Loss Centers has opened a new location in Mt. Juliet. This walk-in clinic is dedicated to helping the residents of Mt. Juliet feel better and look better. They specialize in weight loss using a variety of different methods. A consultation is no charge and your nurse practitioner will conduct blood tests to ensure that there are no drug interactions. That will assure you are matched with the best weight loss program for you. VIP offers several weight loss drug options as well as many natural options for their clients to include a new drug just approved by the FDA called Weygovy.

“We treat every patient like a VIP,” says Owner/President Mark Koch.

VIP also offers several hormone replacement options. A large number of their patients are men that may need testosterone replacement therapy. If you are experiencing low energy, tiredness, loss of muscle mass or loss of focus, you may be experiencing a loss of testosterone and can have that assessed.

They also offer walk-in botox injections, fillers and ZO Skincare line. There are several options for laser treatments and rejuvenation procedures.

The clinic opened June first but there are hopes to have a ribbon cutting ceremony in July. VIP does not take insurance, however, they have several options for payment and can provide receipts to help you file with your insurance provider.

“We like to do anything that can help people look better, feel better and live a healthier lifestyle,” says Koch.

A walk-in clinic that provides healthcare for minor illnesses is available as well. Patients can be seen for sinus infections, colds, bronchitis or UTI’s. The clinic is full-service and most medications are in house meaning no trip to the pharmacy.

VIP opened in Mt. Juliet after experiencing success in Paris. Koch hopes to open more clinics around the Nashville area.

“We thought Mt. Juliet was a lovely town and growing, a great way to enter the Nashville area,” said Koch.

VIP Weight Loss Center is located on 1400 N Mt. Juliet Rd, Suite 104. They are open Monday thru Friday 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. You can learn more about them at https://vipweightlosscenters.com.