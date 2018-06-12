Viral Facebook post leads to arrest of sex offender in Mt. Juliet

Wilson County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Mt. Juliet man last week after a Facebook post went viral.
Daniel Sherman Harris, 75, was arrested June 6 after Mora Cole’s story of visiting his home with her son was shared more than 5,000 times.
After learning of Dan’s Happy Eggs at the Donelson Farmers Market, Cole said he encouraged her and her son to visit his chicken farm. She said she asked her husband to come with them because her “mommy gut was knocking hard” and that she felt uncomfortable.
After leaving, Cole searched online and found Harris on the sex offender registry. Harris was arrested and charged in 2007 for lewd and lascivious acts with a child and has since been registered as a sex offender.
“Daniel Sherman Harris was arrested [Wednesday] by detectives for violating terms of the sex offender registry,” said Lt. Scott Moore. “We believe that Harris has knowingly violated many of the rules that he agreed to as part of his registry as a sex offender.”
Moore said the department is consulting with the District Attorney’s Office about the alleged violations.
“We were advised of information circulating around social media from a concerned citizen,” said Moore. “Detectives immediately began an investigation which led to his arrest.”
The Sheriff’s Office urges citizens to call the department at (615) 444-1412 if they are concerned of any suspicious activity.
