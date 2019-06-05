Vol State to open campus in Mt. Juliet

Volunteer State Community College plans on building a new campus in Wilson County on 10 acres of land on East Division Street just outside of Mt. Juliet city limits.

“We are taking the necessary steps to acquire the property and hope to close on the 10 acres on East Division Street later this summer,” said Eric Melcher, coordinator of public relations and marketing for Vol State.

According to Melcher, the college submitted a capital project request for funding to construct the building to the Tennessee Board of Regents.

“An Evening in the Vineyards,” an event that will benefit the new campus, will be held July 11 and is invitation only.

In addition to its main campus in Gallatin, Vol State has a campus in Livingston, Springfield and Cookeville.