Vol State to open Mt. Juliet campus

Volunteer State Community College has a verbal agreement with a land owner who is donating property for a new Vol State campus in Wilson County near Mt Juliet.

The State Building Commission has approved the purchase of additional adjacent land needed for the facility. The college is currently working through the multi-part State process.

The finished facility will be a new building with multiple classrooms and other educational facilities that will allow Vol State to offer a variety of classes. The size of the building and a timeline for the project are still being determined.

“This campus will allow us to better serve Wilson County and residents in the surrounding areas. We have offered classes in the county, including dual enrollment classes in the high schools, for many years. We are excited to be able to expand those offerings with a new Vol State location,” said Vol State President Jerry Faulkner. “There is still much to be done and we will be reaching out to the community to raise the funds needed for the initial payment on the property.”

Vol State currently has campuses in Gallatin, Springfield, Livingston and Cookeville. More than 9,000 students were enrolled in the fall of 2018.