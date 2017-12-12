Voor, Bernard “Bernie” Herman III

Voor, III, Bernard “Bernie” Herman, age 58, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died December 10, 2017 in his home with his loved ones and family close by. He was a passionate family man and a close friend to many. He was a graduate of the University of Louisville, Speed School of Engineering and a Senior Consultant for AMEC for more than 30 years. He was a fan of the Louisville Cardinals, an avid golfer and a bourbon lover. Bernie was a member of St. Stephen Catholic Community. He was the son of the late Bernard Herman Voor, Jr. and Joan Therese Dwane Voor. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Kathleen Voor Montano.
He is survived by: Children – Jenna Voor, Rachel Voor and her fiancé, John Hardy, and Bernard “Ben” Herman Voor, IV; Siblings – Mary Patricia (Jack) Dadisman, Ruth Ann (Lisa) Voor, Joan Therese (Danny) O’Connell and Michael John Voor; Brother-in-law – Joseph (Janet) Montano; Loving partner – Kay Huddleston Harned; Many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews; Numerous friends and co-workers.
His spirit will continue as the inspirational leader of the “Slugs” versus the “Jammers” in future family gatherings. Finally, he will be fondly remembered as the instigator-in-chief among his closest friends.
Funeral services will be conducted 10 a.m. Thursday, December 14, 2017 at St. Stephen Catholic Community, 14544 Lebanon Road, Old Hickory, TN. Interment will be conducted 3 p.m. EST, Friday, Friday, December 15, 2017 at Calvary Cemetery, 1600 Newburg Road, Louisville, KY.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sarah Cannon Cancer Center, PearlPoint Cancer Support, 2817 West End Ave., #126-263, Nashville, TN 37203-1453.
Visitation will be 4-9 p.m. Wednesday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com
