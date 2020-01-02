Voting now open for Best of Mt. Juliet

Readers of The Chronicle can now vote for their favorite local businesses in the Best of Mt. Juliet polls. Voting runs throughout the month of January. To vote, visit tcomj.com/polls.

Polls were available online prior to voting so readers could view the nominated businesses in each category and make suggestions for additions. Votes cast during December were not counted and were erased prior to official voting Jan. 1.

Voting for the Best of Mt. Juliet began at midnight Jan. 1, 2020, and will run the entire month, ending at 11:59 p.m. Jan. 31, 2020. Along with receiving certificates, the winners and runners up will be announced in The Chronicle’s annual “Best of Mt. Juliet” special section, which will be announced closer to publication.

In years past, voters have received a message after casting a ballot thanking them for voting for a business they may not have voted for. This message was an error, defaulting to the first alphabetical option in the category. We can assure voters that the ballots were correct and that the message was the only error.

Each year, we closely watch the votes throughout the month to ensure accuracy. Though the default message may have stated otherwise, votes were being recorded correctly. The error message should be corrected this year; however, if the message displayed is inaccurate, please send an email to editor@tcomj.com and know that staff will promptly work to correct the issue.