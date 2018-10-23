Voting record broken in 47 hours

A record-breaking 14,191 votes have been cast by Wilson County voters in the first 47 hours of Early Voting. The last governor’s election in November 2014 saw 14,190 votes cast during the entire 14-day Early Voting period.

Early voting for the Nov. 6, 2018, Federal and State General, Wilson County Sales Tax Referendum and the Lebanon, Mt. Juliet and Watertown Municipal elections started Wednesday, Oct. 17 and ends on Thursday, Nov. 1. Early voting in Wilson County gives voters the opportunity to vote at their convenience at any of the five locations close to their work, where they shop or live.

Being prepared to vote makes the voting experience better. Sample ballots are available online at WilsonVotes.com and have been printed in the local newspapers, including The Chronicle of Mt. Juliet.

The Federal and State General elections will be for Governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. Congress 6th District, Tennessee State Senate District 17 and the 46th and 57th State House of Representatives. Wilson County has a Sales Tax Referendum and Councilmen for Lebanon City Wards 3,4, and 6 will be on the ballot as well as the Cartmell Scholarship. The Mt. Juliet municipal ballot will include two City Commissioners for Districts 2 and 4. Watertown’s ballot has three City Commissioners At-Large and the Wine in Grocery Stores referendum.

The ballot a voter receives at Early Voting or on Election Day is determined by their residence. Everyone in Wilson County will be eligible to vote on the Governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. Congress 6th District, Tennessee Senate District 17 and either the 46th or 57th State House District. The Wilson County Sales Tax Referendum will be on all voter’s ballots, also.

Only voters who reside within the city limits of Lebanon or Mt. Juliet will have municipal contests on their ballots. Watertown residents and those registered as Watertown Property Rights voters will have the complete Watertown municipal ballot provided.

Phillip Warren, Administrator of Elections encourages voters to contact the Election Commission or visit www.WilsonVotes.com for information about Early Voting, their registrations and with any questions about voting in Wilson County.

“Our goal is to make the voting experience in Wilson County the best it can be,” said Warren. “We appreciate the chance to answer questions and prepare voters to vote during Early Voting or on Election day.”

Take advantage of Early Voting going on now until Nov. 1 at any of the five convenient locations in Wilson County: Election Commission Office—203 East Main St., Lebanon; the Mt. Juliet Community Center—1075 Charlie Daniels Pkwy; the Gladeville Community Center –95 McCreary Rd.; the Watertown Community Center—8630 Sparta Pike; and Lighthouse Church 6141 Saundersville Rd.

All locations are open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday (Lighthouse closes at 5 on Wednesday) and 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturdays. Sample ballots and more information about voting are available at www.WilsonElections.com or by calling the Wilson County Election Commission at 615-444-0216.