WAGGONER, Linda Rhea

Linda Rhea Waggoner, 72, Lebanon, passed away Dec. 1.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Enoch Ray and Mary Ellen Denny; sister, Pam McClanahan; and aunt, Marie James. She was survived by his loving husband of 42 years, Carson Waggoner; chil-dren, Brad (Kathy) Dickens and Josh (Jessica) Waggoner; and grandchildren, Alex Dickens, Olivia Dick-ens, Ava Waggoner, Emma Grace Waggoner, and Knox Waggoner.

The Funeral Service was Monday, Dec. 6 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet with Pastor Bill McRay and Pastor Brian Cowan officiating. Interment followed the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.

The Visitation was Sunday, Dec. 5 and Monday, Dec. 6 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.

