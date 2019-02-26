Wagner, Bruce Norman

Bruce Norman Wagner, passed away Feb. 23, 2019, at the age of 65. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee at a later date.

He is survived by wife of 40 years, Loretta Wagner; children, Benjamin (Theresa) Wagner, Nicholas Wagner, and Rachel (Brandon) Cotton; 11 grandchildren; sister, Glenda (Mark) Brown; brothers, Brian Wagner and Bradley Wagner; many nieces, nephews, and many friends also survive.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.