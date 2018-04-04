Wagner, Rochelle “Chelli” Annette

Rochelle “Chelli” Annette Wagner, age 65 of Mt. Juliet, passed away on March 26, 2018.
Chelli was an outgoing, artistic, and creative person who greatly enjoyed quilting. She was an amazing mother, doting grandmother, and wonderful sister whom everyone loved. Everyone was family in her eyes. Chelli was the glue that held everything together when it should have fallen apart, then the magnet that drew it back together.
She is survived by her children, Jamie (William) Swartz, Jessica Bowers, and Brad Hughes; grandchildren, Skylarr Deeter and Jayson Mechling; sisters, Ronda (Bob) Barga, Samantha (Dave) Newman, and Renae (Chuck) Riddle; brother, Jerry Wagner; nieces and nephews, Rob Barga, Casey Barga, Angela Barga, Heather Huser, Josh Bailey, Travis Newman, Nick Newman, R.J. Gross, Kadence Gross, Siera Cornett, Holly Wagner, Clayton Wagner, and Zen Wagner; best friend, Jenny Dohner. She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Twila Fischbauch Wagner.
Visitation was held March 30 at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
