Wagoner, Joyce Gaynell

June 18, 2019

Joyce Wagoner passed away June 9, 2019, at age 80. A memorial service was held June 14 at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon.

Joyce is survived by children: Stephanie Wagoner (Chris) Teichmiller, Julie Wagoner Terry, and William Sutton (Rae) Wagoner III; grandchildren: Ainsley Wagoner, Ann Sutton Teichmiller, Nichols Teichmiller, Caroline Terry, Sarah Terry, Abigail Terry, and William Terry ; brothers: Niky (Debbie) Faught and Randy Watson; step-brother: Roger Cleveland: sisters-in-law: Diane Hester and Jane Cleveland; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She is preceded in death by husband, William Sutton Wagoner Jr., and parents Sylvia Mae Jackson and Ambres Nichols Faught.

