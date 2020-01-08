Walk Across Wilson to begin next month

An event designed to get Wilson County students and residents moving is set to begin in February and continue throughout the month.

Walk Across Wilson is a four-week exercise program for teams of approximately four to eight people. The teams who log the most minutes walking, jogging, dancing or other types of physical activity will be recognized.

A meeting will be held at 9 a.m. March 21 at the Wilson County Board of Education to announce the results and award winners for their efforts and participation. There will also be music, door prizes, giveaways and fun activities. A Walk Across Wilson T-shirt will be available at the event for those who ordered it.

Walk Across Wilson is a unique and fun way to motivate employees, church members, county residents and students to become physically active. Team members do not have to walk together; some may prefer to walk outside, while others walk on a treadmill. You can choose from a variety of activities by using physical activity equivalents.

Participants in Walk Across Wilson register and record their activity using the log available on Facebook at Walk Across Wilson. Each team’s leader will be responsible for team registration, shirt sizes, and collecting logs. Organizers also encourage teams to post pictures on the event’s Facebook page.

The top two teams from churches and businesses with the most participation at the finale event on March 21 will be awarded a $100 gift card. Proceeds of this event will go directly back to supporting the needs of schools that participated in Walk Across Wilson.