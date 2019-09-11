Walk, Run and Roll to kick off inaugural Celebrate MJ Day

The Mt. Juliet Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee (BPAC) presents the sixth annual Walk, Run and Roll on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. The event is organized to celebrate physical fitness and draw attention to BPAC projects which help supply funding for Mt. Juliet sidewalks, bike lanes and greenways.

This year’s Walk, Run and Roll will kick off the Celebrate MJ Day activities at Charlie Daniels Park that include a free concert by the Cedar Creek Band and Little Texas, food vendors, a car show, a cornhole tournament and activities for the kids.

The Walk, Run and Roll will feature a 5K walk and run and three bike ride distances that start and finish at Charlie Daniels Park. The 5K course leaves the park and travels west on Charlie Daniels Parkway and left on Bobby Hamilton to Woodridge Place, then goes east to Trailridge Circle which loops back to Woodridge Place and then back to the park.

There will be a family-friendly bike ride with a distance of approximately 5 miles that travels from Charlie Daniels Park to the Jackson Hills greenway and then back to the park. The Veloteers Bicycle Club will lead rides of 23 and 44 miles that start and finish at the park. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m. with the bike rides rolling out at 8 a.m. and the 5K starting at 8:15 a.m.

All turns for the 5K will be clearly marked and many will have Mt. Juliet police officers and volunteers stationed at them. This is a family-friendly event with water stations at the start/finish line and at the half way point. Walkers, runners, and cyclists of all skill levels are invited to attend and cyclists are required to wear a helmet.

Participants 12 and under can register to win a child’s bike courtesy of the Veloteers Bicycle Club. A drawing for the bike will be held at the end of the 5K and family bike ride; the winner must be present to win.

This year’s Walk, Run and Roll includes a StoryWalk that will present a photographic history of Mt. Juliet. The StoryWalk reading stations were funded through a grant from the College of Public Health at East Tennessee State University in a partnership with the BPAC and the Mt. Juliet Public Library. The reading stations will be positioned along the walking path at Charlie Daniels Park.

“Over the course of the last five years, the BPAC has secured over $8 million in grant money for walking, biking and running infrastructure in Mt. Juliet and construction will begin soon on several projects,” said Art Giles, Mt. Juliet City Commissioner and Chairman of the BPAC. “We are thrilled to team with the city and include the Walk, Run and Roll as part of the Celebrate MJ Day activities. If Nashville is the ‘it’ city, Mt. Juliet is earning a reputation as the ‘fit’ city and we hope all our local walkers, runners and cyclists will come join us on Saturday.”

The Mt. Juliet BPAC is made up of volunteers from the community with the goal of guiding the city plans for safe walking, running and cycling infrastructure improvements. The BPAC is an advisory committee to the City Commission with no decision or policy making authority.