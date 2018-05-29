News Ticker

Walker, Nell

Nell Walker passed away on May 24, 2018 at age 93. A Graveside Service was held May 26 at Wilson County Memorial.

Mrs. Nell is survived by children Stan Walker and Billie (Andy) Howell, grandchildren Tracee (Bo) Bridges, Michael Trammel, Brandon Howell, and Cameron Howell, and great-grandchildren Lee Palmer Bridges, Caleb Bridges, Marissa Trammel, and Madison Trammel.  She is preceded in death by husband Earl Walker, parents Oscar and Cleo Womack Sellars, two sisters, and two brothers.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.

