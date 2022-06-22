WALKER, Walter Donald

Walter Donald Walker, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus in the early morning hours of June 14.

Donnie was born Aug. 27, 1954 and grew up in Gladeville,, and graduated from Mt. Juliet High School.

He is survived by: Daughters Ladonne (Jimmy) Reed and Deanne (Jason) McGill; Grandchildren Rozlin McGill, Gabriela McGill, Santiago McGill, and baby Reed; Former Wife Loretta Walker; Brothers- Clifford Walker, Bobby Walker, Mike Walker, Ronnie “Porky” Walker, Jackie (Debbie) Walker, David (Julie) Walker, Chris (Terri) Walker; Sisters Barbara Walker, Sue Goins, Linda Walker, Gloria Walker (Scott) Henley, Melissa Walker Lynn, Melanie Walker (Jeff) Yant, Gwen Walker (Paul) Scaglione, Tonya Walker ( Haskell) Evans, Sonya Walker ( Jack) Sawyers, Emily Walker Allison; Many nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral Service was Monday, June 20 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.

Visitation was Monday, June 20, at Bond Memorial Chapel.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.