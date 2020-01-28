Walker, Zella Jo

Zella Jo Walker passed away Jan. 22, 2020, surrounded by her sons and granddaughter.

She is survived by sons, Marvin and wife, DiAnne, and Randy and wife, Debbie; step-son, Randy and wife, Sandi; step-daughter, Roberta and husband, Lee; grandchildren, April and husband, Andy, and Devin; step-grandchildren, David, Dawn, Sarah and husband, CJ, Toby and wife, Dawn, and Corey; sister-in-law, Vivian Carico. Zella is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Also, two very special friends, Rosie and Bobbie Jo, whom she loved dearly. In addition to her parents, Boyd and Nellie Meade Carico, she was preceded in death by husband, Randall; brothers, Stacey Carico and JB Carico.

A memorial service was held Jan. 26 at Sellars Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be addressed to the charity of your choice in Zella’s honor.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to all the medical professionals at Tristar Summit Medical Center who cared for Mrs. Walker over the last few years. A special thank you goes to Dr. Brian Scott who helped Zella through many things.

Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.