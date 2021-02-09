WALLER, Christopher David

Christopher David Waller, 35, Nashville, died Feb. 4.

Christopher was born in Akron, Ohio, on Aug. 14, 1985. Christopher was preceded in death by his grandfather, Edward Allman; uncles, Christopher Waller and David Waller and step-brother, Brandon Kirkus.

He is survived by: mother, Lisa (Eddie) Kirkus; father, Renso (Cynthia) Waller; sons, Kayden Zachary Waller and Kyler Slade Waller; step-son, Chandler Carey; sisters, Samantha Waller, January (Jim) Beeler and Tasha Haynes (Joey) Scarazzo; brother, Charlie Haynes; grandparents, Joan Allman, William R. (Joann) Waller and Angel M. Waller; great-grandmother. Doris Hintz; nephews, Dylan Rankhorn and Dominic Torrence

Per his wishes, Christopher will be cremated. A gathering of family and friends will take place Saturday, Feb. 13 from 2-4 p.m. at Agape Church at 3431 Beckwith Rd. Mount Juliet, TN 37122.

