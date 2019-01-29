Walpole, Glenda Frye

Glenda Frye Walpole, age 64 of Old Hickory, went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 22, 2019. A funeral service was held Jan. 26 at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet, and interment followed at Hermitage Memorial Gardens.

She is survived by loving husband of 46 years, Jack Walpole; children, Jonathan (Rachel) Walpole, Jason (Rukmin) Walpole, and Lauren (Mark) Senne; grandchildren, Jackson Walpole, Michael Nelson, Michayla Nelson, Zeb Senne, Knox Senne, and Adalyn Walpole; great-grandson, Maverick Nelson; siblings, Chum Frye, Mike Frye, and John Frye. She was preceded in death by daughter, Elizabeth K. Walpole; parents, Sam and Earline Walker Frye; siblings, Bud Frye, Judy Thompson, and Alicia Williams.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.