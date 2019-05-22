Warden, Mary Elizabeth Ely

Mary Elizabeth Ely Warden, age 94 of Mt. Juliet, died May 14, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Austin Durwood and Ellen Liversedge Ely. Mrs. Warden was also preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Warden; brother, Earl Richard Ely; and sister, Ruth Babcox.

She is survived by: Children – Walter Henderson, Deborah Ann (Rory) Smith and James Richard (Debra) Warden; Grandchildren – Katherine Persich, Bryan Smith, Jennifer Burns, Jason Smith, Shawn Henderson, Isaac Warden and Alydia Warden; Great-grandchildren – Hunter Lester, Cody Persich, Kaitlyn Persich, Cole Persich, Teagan Smith, Skyler Smith, Haisley Burns, Caden Burns, Karaline Smith and Lila Kate Smith; Great-great grandchild – Delilah Lester.

Funeral services will be Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Amedysis Hospice, 400 royal Parkway, Nashville, TN 37214.

