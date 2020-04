Ware, Mary Magdalene Bennett

Mary Magdalene Bennett Ware severed earthly ties and took her Heavenly flight on April 22, 2020, at the beautiful age of 95 surrounded by her precious family. The Funeral Service was held April 26, and interment followed in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.

She is survived by children, Mabel (Alvie Adams) Beazley and Dave (Connie) Carver; step-children, Kaye Bills and Danny (Julie) Ware; grandchildren, Michele (Jeff) Savage, Jarrod (Shannon) Beazley, and Rachel (Robert “Easy”) Posey; great-grandchildren, Jason (Jennifer Denby) Savage, Shelby (Dylan) Webb, Miles Posey, Anna Posey, Makayla Posey, Leah Grace Beazley, and Dalton Beazley; sister, Christine (Clifford) Collier; sister-in-law, Sue Bennett; numerous nieces and nephews also survive. She was preceded in death by husband, Joseph Daniel “J.D.” Ware; parents, Robert and Laura Bennett; sisters, Myrtle Berry, Lula Scott, Dovie Bennett, Dorothy Bennett, Naomi Groves, and Sadie Vandohlen; brothers, Hobert Bennett, Wilbert Bennett, Bobby Bennett, and Grady Bennett; special friend, Johnnie Daniels.

