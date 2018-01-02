Warren, Billy Hugh, age 85, of Mt. Juliet, died Dec. 20, 2017. Mr.
Warren was a member of Tulip Grove Baptist Church. Over the years, he served as a deacon in three different churches. Mr. Warren was retired from Bell South with more than 40 years of service. He was the son of the late Hugh Edward and Minnie Katherine Bounds Warren. Mr. Warren was also preceded in death by his brother, J.L. Warren, and his twin sister, Mary Sue Warren.
He is survived by: Wife of 64 years – Janice Hollon Warren; Children – Carolyn Tereese Warren (Mark) Cloyd, Woodard Hugh (Davida) Warren; Sister – Jolene Wright; Grandson – Jeremy (Laura) Warren; 3 Great-grandchildren; Several nieces and nephews.
Following a service Dec. 23, Mr. Warren was interred at Hermitage Memorial Gardens.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the charity of your choice. Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com
