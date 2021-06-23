WATSON, Angela Jo

Jo Watson passed away on June 19, at age 62. The Funeral Service is 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, followed by interment in Watson Cemetery. The family re-ceived friends at Sellars Funeral Home on Tuesday and on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until the service at 2 p.m.

Angela Jo Watson was born in Lebanon to Charlie and Gertrude Lee Watson. Her grandkids were her life, but taking care of other people’s children was her day job.

Jo is survived by children Doug Dockins and Kim (Brandon) Bowers, grandchildren Macey Dockins, Car-ley Dockins, MacKenzie Reeder, Hope Wallace, and Adriana Bowers, siblings Jean Kellow, Charles Wat-son, Marie Clifton, Jenny McPeak, and Teresa Sellars, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her son Joey Dockins, parents Lee and Charlie Watson, brother Jerry Wat-son, and sister Sue Withers.

