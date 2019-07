Watwood, Linda

Linda Watwood, age 77 of Hermitage, passed away July 8, 2019. Mrs. Watwood was preceded in death by husband, Richard Watwood; parents, Sherman and Helen Shoulders; brother, Robert Shoulders. Survived by son, Mark (Angela) Watwood; sister, Anita (Billy) Eubanks; granddaughter, Gerri Duncan; great-grandchildren, Wilhelm Duncan, Vivian Duncan, and Ripley Pedigo; fur babies, Little man, Little girl, Old yella, and Alley.

A graveside service was held July 13 at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.

