WAW receives TVA STEM grant

W.A. Wright Elementary and Green Hill recently received 2020-21 TVA Stem Classroom Grant Awards.

W.A. Wright’s STEM teacher Leesa Hubbard said that the grants are very important to her class.

“I was very excited to get the TVA grant this year,” said Hubbard. “Over 90 percent of the funds I have for my class are a result of grant writing.”

The grant was for $3,500 and Hubbard is going to use it for iPod Touches and chargers to go with the Sphero robots that she bought with a Lowes grant she had received previously. The iPod Touches will be used to program the devices for augmented and virtual reality activities.

“It is my goal that this project will help students to see that technology does not just mean computers, and help them to begin to see the role that technology will play in their future careers,” wrote Hubbard in her grant application.