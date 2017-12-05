WCHS dance sweeps Championship awards

The Wilson Central High School dance team won two titles at the Smoky Mountain Christmas Championships on Saturday at the Sevierville Convention Center.
Competing against other varsity high school dance teams from across the southeast, the Wildcats won the hip-hop competition and the jazz competition.
“It’s the first time that Wilson Central has ever won both competitions at the Smoky Mountain Christmas Championships,” said the Wildcats’ coach Katie Stricklin. “I could not be more proud of these girls.”
The Wildcats, who dance at home high school football and basketball games, also won an award for the best choreography for the varsity hip-hop division.
The Smoky Mountain championships are part of the Universal Dance Association competitions.
There are still two more competitions remaining: JAMfest in Nashville on Feb. 3 and the national JAMFest Dance Super Nationals in St. Louis, Feb. 10-11.
The team includes seniors Anita Baluch, Emily Buckner, Logan Carter, Carly Ebersberger, Marissa Hawks, Aubrie King, Kylie Michael, Emily Molino, Zoe Rahmani and Maddie Spradley ; juniors Erika Cervantes, Taylor Powers and Francesca Rodriquez ; sophomores Kathleen Ammenheuser, Ella Burgess, Ashton Hamblen, Madison Hill and Madison Treutel; freshmen Kayla Cox, Riley Gilstrap, Bailey Rollins, Lillia Roning and Mia Stover.
Stricklin coaches the team with Nicole Belsante and Courtney Weeks.
