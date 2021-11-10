WEISS, Donna Rice

Donna Rice Weiss, 57, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 2, with her husband by her side.

Donna, daughter of Denver and Linda Rice, was born on March 24, 1964 in Smithville. Donna met Dale Weiss in 1990 and they were united in marriage on Valentine’s Day, 2000.

Donna is survived by her husband, Dale Weiss of Mt. Juliet; parents, Denver and Linda Rice of Madi-son, TN; sister, Teresa Rice McMahon; sisters-in-law, Sharon Weiss and Sandra (Rod) Lindquist; broth-er-in-law, Dan (Lisa) Weiss; her four legged children, Molly and Earnhardt, Sr. and many nieces and nephews. Donna was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Jeff Rice and her father and mother-in-law, Herb and Ruth Weiss.

Funeral services were Sunday, Nov. 7, at Bond Memorial Chapel. Private interment was in the country where Donna will be surrounded by nature in a place she loved to be. Pallbearers will be Dan Weiss, Matthew Weiss, Chad and Erica Rademacher, Tanya Lindquist-Fleegel, Tom and Nina Lemke and Gabe Sorey.

Out of respect for the family, masks will be required.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alive Hospice (1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203), who helped bring smiles and laughter to Donna with their care.

Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Sunday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.