WEIST, Judy Ann

Judy Ann Weist, 82, Mt. Juliet, died Jan. 8.

Judy attended Victory Baptist Church. She was retired from the Wilson County School System where she served in many capacities including as a bus driver, a dispatcher and in the cafeteria. Judy did vol-unteer work for many veterans organization including the Vietnam Veterans and the American Legion. She was a lifetime member of the Associates of Vietnam Veterans of America, Inc. Judy was also a member of the Knit and Pearl Girls, a group of women that knitted hats, scarfs, etc. and distributed them throughout the community. She was preceded in death by her father, Merlin Beck; sister, Sally Ann Thompson and grandson, Corey.

She is survived by: Husband of 62 years Harold Weist; Mother Evelyn Langstaff; Children Denise Payne, Leilani (Roshan Beekhoo) Weist and Dustin Weist; Brothers Billy Beck and Jerry Beck; Grandchildren Ricky, Raymond, Daniel, Michael and Jeremy, Matt and Kayla; Great-grandchildren Madison and Corey.

Family and friends will gather from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, to celebrate Judy’s life.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.