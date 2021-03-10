WELCH, Larry Thomas “Tommy”

Tommy Welch, of Lebanon TN, passed away on March 4 at age 77.

No public services are scheduled at this time. Welch was a store owner who also loved being outdoors, hunting and fishing. He was born in Tompkinsville, Ky. to Clara Humes and Woodrow Wilson Welch.

He is survived by his wife Brenda Anderson Welch, children William “Billy Joe” (Angie) Welch and Paula (Steven) Reynolds, grandchildren Matthew (Lacey) Welch-Trobaugh and Megan (Matt) Smith, Cody (Lauren Wood) Reynolds, siblings Robert “Bobby” (Janet) Welch and Sandra Kay (Melvin) Richards, great-grandchildren Justus Welch-Trobaugh, Magnus “Pickle” Welch-Trobaugh, Rowdy Sue Welch-Trobaugh, and Harley Ann Trotter Smith, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by parents Woodrow and Clara Welch, and sister Retta Ann Wood.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, (615)444-9393.