WELLS, Gary Robert

Gary Robert Wells, 69, Mt. Juliet, died Sept. 28. Gary was born in Greenville, Penn. and was the son of the late, Robert and Betty Jaster Wells.

He is survived by: Partner of 18 years Pam Allen; Children John (Brenda) Wells and Mandy Thompson; Brothers Larry (Pam) Wells, Doug (Pam) Wells, Gail (Emily) Wells and Jeff Wells; Grandchildren Lauren Curling, Amelia Dap and Destiny Grisham; Great-grandchildren Braxton Brown, Brendan Stepp, Aurora Grisham and Liam Curling.

A Celebration of Life service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Hartford United Methodist Church, 6846 Hartford Road, Hartford, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tennessee Wildlife Federation (tnwf.org).

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.