West, Barbara

May 2, 2017

Barbara West, age 72, passed away on April 24, 2017. The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, on Friday, April 28, 2017 from 4 p.m. until the Memorial Service at 8 p.m.
Ms. West is survived by her children Debbie Hesson, Elizabeth Cardwell (Eric), and Christopher Cardwell (Linda), grandchildren Brandon (Jamie), Cayce, Michael, Amanda, Rachel, and Landon, sister Janice Dowell, great-grandchildren Ariauna, Tyler, Austin, Kaitlyn, Ashlin, Bryson, Braden, Benjamin, Blake, and, Aralyn, and nephews Danny and David. She is preceded in death by parents John and Mildred Dickens, son Claude West (Sandy). Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN 615.444.9393.

