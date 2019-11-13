West Elementary School honors veterans

Students at West Elementary School in Mt. Juliet spent Monday morning honoring Veterans.

Students were asked to invite their military families in order to show them the honor and respect they so greatly deserve. Over 800 students sang a song for the Veterans to show their gratitude. Veterans walked through the “Hall of Honor” as hundreds of students clapped for them.

Later in the afternoon, students lined the outside fence in front of the school to cheer and support the participants in The Fallen Soldiers March. These Veterans march from Legislative Plaza in Nashville to the square in Lebanon. The 32-mile march helps raise money for support dogs that have been trained and then given to a deserving Veteran.