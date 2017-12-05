West, Patricia Joyce

Patricia Dickens West passed away on November 28, 2017 at age 76. The family received friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, on Friday from 4-8 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the service. The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Danny Sellars, was 10 a.m. Saturday, December 2, 2017 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Dickens Cemetery, Chestnut Mound TN. Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers.
Mrs. West is survived by children Tracey (Jessica) West and Brenda (Bobby) Binnion; grandchildren Brent (Brandy) Binnion, Beth (Lucky) Duncan, Alyssa West, and Matthew West; great-grandchildren Kalee Binnion, Jaylin Binnion, Alexis Hogan, Jordan Robison, Shania Robison, Christopher Duncan, and Caleb Duncan; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nephews.
She is preceded in death by husband of 59 years Charles West, sons Charles Melvin West Jr. and Gary Dewayne West, parents Bethel and Nellie Gentry Dickens, and brothers Herschel Wilson and Ralph Gentry Dickens.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN 615.444.9393.
