Westfelt, Dortha Fannie Beaty

Dortha Fannie Beaty Westfelt, age 90 of Nashville, died Dec. 3, 2019. Fannie was the daughter of the late Dewey M. and Ora Evans Beaty. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas C. Westfelt, and three siblings.

She is survived by: Daughter – Diana Kratsch; Daughter-in-law – Donna Westfelt; Brother – Jesse W. Beaty; Sisters – Katherine Grubb, Charlene Atkinson, Dollie E. Ramsey, Margaret D. Beaty and Edna C. Gilland; Grandchildren – David E. Westfelt, Kimberly D. Westfelt, Valerie D. Williams, Rebecca M. Brumfield, Patrick T. Patterson and Melinda B. Kratsch; 13 Great-grandchildren; Former Daughter-in-law – Joanna Ewell.

Funeral services were held Dec. 8 at Bond Memorial Chapel, and interment was Dec. 9 at Clark Range Cemetery in Clark Range, Tennessee. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.

