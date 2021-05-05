WESTMORELAND, John Edward

John Westmoreland passed away April 29, at age 45.

The Memorial Service is 2 p.m. Thursday, May 6, in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN.

John Edward Westmoreland was born in Madison to Helen White and Roy Westmoreland.

He is survived by wife Marti Westmoreland, children Angela Westmoreland and Aliyah Westmoreland, step-son Derek Floyd, mother Helen (Troy) Peach, and aunt Barbara (Mike) Gould. He is preceded in death by father Roy Westmoreland, grandparents Barbara and Charles Westmoreland, Edna and Ray White, and Gene and Jack Peach.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN, (615)444-9393.