WESTON, Debra Joyce Batson

Debra Joyce Batson Weston, 66, Mt. Juliet died June 22.

Debbi was a member of Grace Place Church. She was a graduate of Mt. Juliet High School and was retired from Eli Walker. Debbi enjoyed crafting, painting, traveling, especially to Disney World, motorcycle riding and most of all, spending time with family. She was preceded in death by her mother, Maxine Vandevort Toy and her step-father, Bill Vandevort. Debbi wanted everyone to know that she loved life and everything in it.

She is survived by: Husband of 30 years Mike Weston; Father Don (Barbara) Batson; Sons Josh Weston and Jeremy Robertson; Daughter Teresa Forgy; Brother Jerry (Linda) Batson; Step-brother Wayne (Crystal) Vandevort; Sister Candis (Robert) Angle; Grandchildren Dillon Robertson, Eric Ziegler, Hali Jarrell, Austin Murphy, Brystol Weston, Ryder Weston, Dallas Prado and Elijah Prado; Great-grandchildren Alex Robertson and Ember Jarrell due on Monday, June 27.

Funeral services was Monday, June 27, at Grace Place Church, 4316 Central Pike, Hermitage, TN with Pastor Kathy Tack officiating. Interment followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Josh Weston, Jeremy Robertson, Steve Jarrell, Dillon Robertson, Eric Ziegler and Austin Murphy. Honorary pallbearers were Ryder Weston, Brystol Weston and Alex Robertson.

Visitation was 2-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home and one hour prior to service time Monday at the church.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to The American Cancer Society – Relay for Life, Lebanon.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.