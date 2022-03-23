WEY, Sr. Robert Theodore “Ted”

Robert Theodore Wey, 91, Mt. Juliet, died March 20.

Ted was born in Nashville, and was the son of the late, Robert Wey and Edyth Reasonover Wey. He was a graduate of East High School and a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Ted retired from AVCO and was also employed by the Grand Ole Opry. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, boating, camping and building RC model airplanes. Ted was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Kathryn “Kathy” Wey and his grandson, Zachary O’Neil.

He is survived by: Children Debbie (Bill) O’Neil, Ted Wey, Jr., Gary (Teresa) Wey, Cindy O’Neil, Darrell Wey and Julie (Mike) Gilley; Brothers Jerry Wey, Glenn (Laura) Wey and Tommy (Pat) Wey; Sister Mary Jean (Ronnie) Rogers; Many Grandchildren and Great-grandchildren

Funeral services will be conducted at noon Thursday, March 24, at Bond Memorial Chapel with Jerry Sawyer officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Ted Wey, Jr., Josh Gilley, Michael Gilley, Paul O’Neil, Daniel O’Neil and Taylor Wey.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Central Pike Church of Christ, 9500 Central Pike, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. – noon Thursday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com