WHARTON, Jessie Ava Nell

Jessie Ava Nell Wharton, 95, Mt. Juliet, died March 15.

Wharton was born in Ben Wheeler, Texas and was the daughter of the late, Jesse Randolph Reid and Grady Elizabeth Willoughby Reid. She was a member of the Church at Pleasant Grove. Mrs. Wharton was also preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Donald Dean Wharton, Sr.; son, Bill Wharton and brother, Don Reid.

She is survived by: Son Don (Anita) Wharton, Jr.; Daughter Debra (Fred) Clark; Daughter-in-law Sandi Wharton; Grandchildren Zack (Jane) Clark, Beverly (Paul) Jackman, Trina (Josh) Hildabrand, Angela (Dan) Linz, Nikki Wharton, Natalie (Adam) Brown and Jessie (Erik) Wright; Many great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews

As the wife of a career Air Force and commercial pilot, Ava traveled extensively and lived in several states as well as Germany, Thailand, Laos and Saudi Arabia. At the age of 40, she completed nursing school and worked as a surgical assistant. In her later years, Ava was part owner of a beauty salon and in their post-retirement years, she and her husband enjoyed raising miniature horses.

Ava, took to heart the admonition of our Lord to “raise up a child in the way they should go and when they are old, they will not depart from it”. She lived to see all her children and several grandchildren grow up to serve God in a variety of ministry activities.

Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, at Middle Tennessee State Vet-eran Cemetery with Andrew Wharton officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the Gideons International, PO Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. – 12 noon Wednesday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N.Mt. Juliet Road and Wes-ton Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.