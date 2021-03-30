What else can happen?

Tornado, pandemic, winter storm and now flood hits MJ

In the last 13 months, Mt. Juliet has had one thing after another.

It started with the March 3 tornado, then the pandemic, and a major winter storm hit in February. Saturday night around 11 p.m., we added historic flood to the list.

In just a couple of hours, Mt. Juliet got over nine inches of rain in some spots, which led to numerous road closures as well as damaged homes and businesses.

“We have been through a lot lately it seems,” said Mt. Juliet Police Department Captain Tyler Chandler in his update Sunday morning. “We continue to push through.”

Captain Chandler said at its peak, 15 roads were closed because they were impassable. N. Mt. Juliet Road was even closed from Division Street to Weston Drive for a time. Two sections were still closed as of Tuesday. Woodridge Place between Clemmons Road and Golden Bear Gateway was closed and repairs to the road were to be done. It is expected to be reopened around Wednesday, April 7. Old Lebanon Dirt Road between Chandler-Radford Drive and Page Drive was still closed so damage can be repaired to a large culvert.

The Valley Center was hit especially hard. New Tribe Church was destroyed, as well as Deaton Karate Studio.

The Mt. Juliet Little League Fields are no stranger to flood damage. It has been damaged numerous times throughout the years because of its proximity to Cedar Creek, and it happened again Saturday. Games just started for the spring season, but they will be on pause for a few weeks while the fields are repaired.

Despite 15 water rescues, no one was seriously injured or died because of the flooding within city limits. Captain Chandler said there were some who lost their lives in the middle Tennessee area.

“Our prayers are with their families,” said Captain Chandler.

There were five non-injury vehicle crashes due to the flood. There were three home water rescues and 12 vehicle water rescues. MJPD, Fire Department of Mt. Juliet and Wilson Emergency Management all assisted in the rescues.

Wilson County Schools made the decision to close Monday because of the many flooded roads in the area, but returned Tuesday. None of their facilities were significantly damaged by the flood. There was some high water at the Tom Waller Operations Center site located near downtown Lebanon. However; those waters receded throughout Sunday.

Another round came in Tuesday night that prompted a Flash Flood Watch from Tuesday night through Wednesday.

If you need assistance because of the flood, you can reach out to Recover Wilson County at https://bit.ly/RecoverWilson.