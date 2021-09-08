WHITE, Bronson Timothy Alexander

Bronson Timothy Alexander White, 39, Mt. Juliet, passed away Aug. 28.

Bronson was born in Memphis. He was a 2000 graduate of Mt. Juliet High School, attended and played football at MTSU, where he was a member of the Sunbelt Championship football team and recently graduated from Lockhart Trucking Academy. Bronson was preceded in death by his paternal grandpar-ents, Thomas William White, Sr. and Mary Jane White and his maternal grandparents, Darvin Glasscock, Sr., and Beverly Glasscock.

He is survived by: Parents Thomas William White, Jr. and Darlene Glasscock White; Sister Shanah Rae White-Randolph and Jeremy Randolph; Brother Fabron Thomas White and Ashley White; Nieces and nephews, Isabel Randolph, Madelyn Randolph, Lillie White, Fabron White, Jr. and Leo White.

Funeral services were Friday, Sept. 3, at Bond Memorial Chapel with Rev. Mark Satterfield officiating. Interment followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Mt. Juliet Church of Christ, 1940 N. Mt. Juliet Rd., Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.

Visitation was prior to service time Friday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com