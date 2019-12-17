White, Hunter Cole

Hunter White passed away Dec. 8, 2019, at age 22. A funeral service was held Dec. 14 at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon.

Hunter is survived by his father Ronnie (Erin) White; mother Stephanie (Bobby) Carpenter; siblings Caleb White, Tyler White, Storm Carpenter, Zaylen Hudson, Charley Carpenter, Townes White, and Ryder White; grandparents Ross and Bernice Swallows, Donna Bonvillain, and Emmitt White; aunts Jennifer Swallows, Kim (Scotty “Chuck”) Yates, and Amanda (Landon) Williams; uncle Chad (Kerry) Swallows; cousins Brittany Brooks, Brycen Ledbetter, Emmy Ledbetter, Ellie Swallows, Matthew Swallows, Landrie Williams; and beloved extended aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and co-workers. He is preceded in death by cousin Hailee Faith Elmore.

