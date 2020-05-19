Whiteaker, Ralph Douglas “Doug”

Doug Whiteaker passed away on May 12, 2020, at age 73. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. Mr. Whiteaker served in the United States Air Force and later became a Lexus Service Technician. He enjoyed flying remote controlled airplanes and building computers.

He is survived by wife of 38 years, Kim Abercrombie Whiteaker, children Bryan Whiteaker, Michael (Crystal McCoy) Whiteaker, and Jamie Foster, grandchildren Hannah Foster and Abbi Foster, siblings Jim (Sondra) Whiteaker and Linda Caldwell, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by sons Michael Douglas Whiteaker and Lucas Paul Whiteaker, and parents Ben Whiteaker and Katherine Rodgers.

