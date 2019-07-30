Whitson, John Marvin

John (Jack) Marvin Whitson passed away peacefully surrounded by family on July 23, 2019, at 85 years of age. He was the son of the late John and Evelyn Whitson, and was preceded in death by his three sisters Marvene Curl, June (Mick) Teevin, and Carmen Longmire. He is survived by Patricia Skenadore Whitson, his devoted wife of 53 years. He was father to Tara (Vinay) Bezawada, Jaime Whitson, Jackie (Jamie) Walrond, and Hayley Richey; Grandfather to Naina, Julia and Nevin. Uncle to many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held Aug. 3 at Jordan Chapel Cemetery in Dix, Illinois. If you would like to make a donation in his name, his favorite charity was St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.